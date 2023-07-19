People of faith call on leaders to create just, humane immigration system

MADISON (WKOW) -- Clergy and people of faith are calling on elected officials to create a more just and humane immigration system.
The Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice and the Dane Sanctuary Coalition released an open letter to officials at a press conference Wednesday.
Rabbi Bonnie Margulis -- the leader of Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice -- says they believe too little has been done in the past few years to help migrants. Margulis said the current system is cruel and deters too many people.
"We should be welcoming people into this country from all the corners of the earth. We should be celebrating the rich diversity they bring with them, rejoicing in the fact that this country which we love, is a beacon of hope," Margulis said.
Margulis says they're not advocating for open borders, but that the country needs to do more to support people who are struggling.
"As people of faith, the members of Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice and the Dane Sanctuary Coalition believe in the inherent worth and dignity of every human being and their right to live a life of safety in circumstances that will allow them to thrive," Margulis said.
The open letter has been signed by more than 130 clergy and people of faith.