Animal move-in day at the Wisconsin State Fair

WEST ALLIS (WISN) -- The Wisconsin State Fair begins Thursday in West Allis. Every year, many people look forward to seeing the animals.
But first, those animals have to move in. That happened Wednesday.
Owners hauled their cows and horses off the trucks and got them ready to show them off.
"It's kind of organized chaos a little bit," Mason Jauquet of Shawano County said. "All the heifers get here and you have to get them all cleaned, all washed and all ready to go in their nice little pack that we made a few days earlier, so they can really start getting settled in for the show."
The heat will be a challenge the next few days. The fair will have fans going full blast to keep the animals cool.