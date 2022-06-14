Belleville volunteer firefighters lend a helping hand to local horse owner

BELLEVILLE (WKOW) -- The Belleville Volunteer Fire Department will always be there to help people, and even animals, when they're down.
They lent a hand to a local horse owner Monday night whose horse had fallen and couldn't get back up.
In a Facebook post, first responders said they were able to get the horse on its feet again.
"A good ending for a horse who has lived a long life and definitely has helped someone, somewhere get back up a time or two," the department wrote on Facebook.
The fire department typically carries equipment with them to help all kinds of animals, including heavy duty tow straps and oxygen masks for kittens.
They may not be able to provide the right assistance in every situation, but they said they can always find someone who can.