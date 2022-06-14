 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Belleville volunteer firefighters lend a helping hand to local horse owner

Sara Maslar-Donar

BELLEVILLE (WKOW) -- The Belleville Volunteer Fire Department will always be there to help people, and even animals, when they're down.

They lent a hand to a local horse owner Monday night whose horse had fallen and couldn't get back up.

In a Facebook post, first responders said they were able to get the horse on its feet again.

"A good ending for a horse who has lived a long life and definitely has helped someone, somewhere get back up a time or two," the department wrote on Facebook.

The fire department typically carries equipment with them to help all kinds of animals, including heavy duty tow straps and oxygen masks for kittens.

They may not be able to provide the right assistance in every situation, but they said they can always find someone who can.

