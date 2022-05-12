Bodies of two dogs discovered in garbage bags in Verona

VERONA (WKOW) -- The shocking discovery of two dead dogs has the Dane County Sheriff's Office baffled and asking for the public's help.
"A pretty gruesome discovery two deceased dogs, adult dogs were found in a garbage bag just off the trail," Elise Schaffer, Public Information Officer for the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.
Schaffer said a passerby made the disturbing discovery along the Ice Age Trail in Verona and deputies are trying to determine exactly how these dogs died.
"We don't know at this point, if there's anything criminally involved here, but we would certainly like to find out more," Schaffer said.
These dogs weren't chipped or tagged so little information is available.
"Our deputy guests their approximate age at about four or five, so their adult dogs both appear to be a pit bull breed. One is brown and white one is gray and white, a male and a female," Schaffer said.
In these tight times, some may not have money or a place to bury a pet.
"I would recommend that they reach out to their local humane society," said Lisa Bernard, public relations coordinator at Dane County Humane Society.
Bernard said the Dane County Humane Society can offer help after the death of a pet.
"We do provide lower-cost cremation services that they can reach out and we can see how we can help them out," Bernard said.
The Dane County landfill can accept deceased animals from households.
"We have limitations on how we can manage diseased animal carcasses (like CWD infected deer), but if a household pet passes away, the carcass should be double-bagged and put in the regular trash," Roxanne Wienkes, Dane County Department of Waste and Renewables said.
To help bring closure to this mystery, the Dane County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who knows something about what might have happened to these dogs to come forward.
"If anybody might have video surveillance or a trail cam in the area, we'd like to take a look at that," Schaffer said.
Deputies say it's unclear if a crime was committed and any tips can go to the Sheriff's Office Tip Line at 608) 284-6900.