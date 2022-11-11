Dog trainer found guilty after dog dies in her care

FORT ATKINSON (WKOW) -- A Fort Atkinson dog trainer has been found guilty Friday after officials say two dogs died in her care.

Tammy Flemming, who owned Herman's Hangout, was found guilty of negligent mistreatment of an animal in a cruel manner in Jefferson County court. This is a lesser charge than the felony she was facing.

Flemming was only charged in one of the dog's deaths.

The Jefferson County assistant district attorney claims Cooper -- an 8-month-old husky mix -- died from a choke collar that strangled him while in the cage.

The veterinary pathologist who conducted the necropsy on Cooper's body testified that the he did die of strangulation.

Lindsey Davidson, Cooper's owner, said she got a call in Sept. 2020 from Flemming that she had "put too much pressure on Cooper" and that he died.

However, Flemming denies all wrongdoing in Cooper's death.

"She put enough pressure on Cooper's neck or onto him to the fact that his legs started to fall underneath him and he collapsed," Davidson said.

Flemming said she expected Cooper to stand back up, saying "just kidding Ms. Tammy."

She said she wrapped Cooper up in a blanket and put him in the freezer to "save the integrity of what evidence might be there that would show us what happened."

Officials say five months before Cooper died, another young dog -- Marley -- died at Flemming's facility.

A necropsy wasn't performed in his death.