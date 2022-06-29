Ojibwe Spirit Horses brought to southern Wisconsin

COLUMBUS (WKOW) — A rare pair of horses are now calling southern Wisconsin home.
The Ojibwe Spirit Horse was almost driven to extinction decades ago because they were considered a nuisance.
"There's only 150 of these ponies left on the face of the earth. So they're probably the rarest mammal out there," Melanie Lichtfeld said.
Now, two spirit ponies have been brought to the II Bit Ranch in Columbus to live and educate the community.
"The ponies followed these people wherever they went. They weren't corralled, they weren't they just were intermingling with the people," Lichtfeld said.
