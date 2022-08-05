Pet of the Week: Meet Deja Vu!

MADISON (WKOW) -- Friday on Wake Up Wisconsin we introduced our Pet of the Week, Deja Vu!
She is a 6-year-old Pitbull-mix who loves to cuddle with a blanket and watch tv or movies with you.
Workers at the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin tell us Deja is happy to follow you everywhere you go.
This sweet girl is looking for a loving, confident companion who will continue her training, and in return, she promises to shower you with unlimited kisses and affection.
She needs a home that doesn't have cats or small dogs. And would do best with older children or adults.
For more information on adopting this beautiful girl or any number pets at Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin please visit their website.