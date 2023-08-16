 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory from 6 AM CDT Thursday until 6:00 AM CDT Monday.
This advisory affects the entire state of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Canada will move into the
state from the northwest Thursday morning and travel south
southeast throughout the day. The PM2.5 air quality index (AQI)
is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
(USG) level to the UNHEALTHY level. Remember, the UNHEALTHY AQI
level is unhealthy for everyone. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy exertion and everyone else should consider
reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The best chance for UNHEALTHY AQI PM2.5 will reside across
western Wisconsin on Friday as high pressure moves over the state
and limits atmospheric mixing.

Over the weekend, the ozone AQI is expected to range from the USG
level to the UNHEALTHY level due to favorable weather conditions
alongside the presence of wildfire smoke. On both Saturday and
Sunday, mostly USG AQI ozone concentrations are expected inland
of the lake breeze, while those areas within the lake breeze will
have a better chance of reaching UNHEALTHY AQI ozone
concentrations. Remember, ozone concentrations are typically
maximized during the afternoon or evening before decreasing
overnight into the next morning.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Wisconsin DNR invites public to help monitor chimney swift populations

The goal is to help protect the unique Wisconsin birds

  • Updated
  • 0
Chimney swift

At dusk, large numbers of chimney swifts can be seen entering uncapped brick chimneys to roost in for the night.

 Wisconsin DNR

MADISON (WKOW) -- As unique bird species that roosts in chimneys begins to head south, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is calling for the public's help monitoring their population.

The public can survey Wisconsin chimney swift populations in what the DNR is calling a "Swift Night Out." The bird is much easier to track, gathering in large numbers as they get ready to turn in for the night.

One reason for the survey is to to learn why the chimney swift's population has dropped by 72% in the last 50 years. 

“It’s not unusual to see hundreds, sometimes thousands, of swifts circling and swirling over a school chimney or an old church chimney just before dusk in the middle of August or September in Wisconsin,” said Nancy Nabak, chair of the Wisconsin Chimney Swift Working Group. “But data indicates that it’s becoming less common than it used to be.”

The DNR reports one reason the chimney swift population may be declining is habitat loss. The birds used to roost in old growth forest snags, but those are no longer as common. Now with technology advancing, the brick chimneys the swifts depend on to nest are no longer being built.

By continuing to monitor the bird's populations, the DNR hopes to identify important roost sites to protect the species.

Participants can go online learn how how to identify chimney swiftshow to count them and enter survey data. An eBird account is required to submit survey data.

More information on how you can protect local chimney swifts is available on the Wisconsin Chimney Swift Working Group website.

