Wisconsin DNR invites public to help monitor chimney swift populations

MADISON (WKOW) -- As unique bird species that roosts in chimneys begins to head south, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is calling for the public's help monitoring their population.
The public can survey Wisconsin chimney swift populations in what the DNR is calling a "Swift Night Out." The bird is much easier to track, gathering in large numbers as they get ready to turn in for the night.
One reason for the survey is to to learn why the chimney swift's population has dropped by 72% in the last 50 years.
“It’s not unusual to see hundreds, sometimes thousands, of swifts circling and swirling over a school chimney or an old church chimney just before dusk in the middle of August or September in Wisconsin,” said Nancy Nabak, chair of the Wisconsin Chimney Swift Working Group. “But data indicates that it’s becoming less common than it used to be.”
The DNR reports one reason the chimney swift population may be declining is habitat loss. The birds used to roost in old growth forest snags, but those are no longer as common. Now with technology advancing, the brick chimneys the swifts depend on to nest are no longer being built.
By continuing to monitor the bird's populations, the DNR hopes to identify important roost sites to protect the species.
Participants can go online learn how how to identify chimney swifts, how to count them and enter survey data. An eBird account is required to submit survey data.
More information on how you can protect local chimney swifts is available on the Wisconsin Chimney Swift Working Group website.