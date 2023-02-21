 Skip to main content
Trial moves forward for woman authorities say attempted to poison neighbors

  • Updated
Kore Adams Mug

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) - A Dane County court decided to move forward with the trial Tuesday of a woman accused of trying to poison her neighbors.

A criminal complaint states Kore Bommeli Adams gained access to her neighbor's home in the town of Middleton and put poison around the house. Adams is also facing charges for homicide and desecrating a corpse in Oklahoma.

Adams will enter a formal plea at her next hearing.

