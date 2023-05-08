Trump may not appear at first Republican presidential primary debate

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) - New questions emerge over whether former president Donald Trump will make an appearance at the first Republican presidential primary debate this summer in Milwaukee.
The New York Times announced last week Trump would be likely to sit out one or both of the first two GOP debates.
"When you're way up, you don't do debates," Trump said during a recent appearance on WABC radio. "If you're even or down you do debates."
According to our Milwaukee affiliate, assembly speaker Robin Vos - who's long feuded with trump, says he will now work to ensure Trump isn't the nominee coming out of Milwaukee's Republican National Convention.
"Why would Republicans pick the one person that Joe Biden can beat? That is stupid. So my hope is we go through a vigorous primary process," Vos said.
The Republican National Committee has yet to announce the official date for the August debate.