Vigil held in honor of fallen Barron County officers

CAMERON (WKOW) - The Barron County community gathered in Cameron to remember two officers who died in the line of duty.

A vigil was held Wednesday night in honor of officers Emily Breidenbach and Hunter Scheel. The two were killed in a shootout while responding to a traffic stop.

Sarah Glaze - the widow of an officer who died in a previous shooting - spoke at the vigil. She said she wasn't surprised to see the community rally their support for the officers - and said they can continue to help.

"Emily and Hunter's families, both blood and blue, will need you," Glaze said. They will need you beyond this week, beyond the funeral, when the media leaves and the blue ribbons come down - they will need you."

Governor Tony Evers ordered flags to fly at half-staff on Saturday, April 15th in honor of the two officers. Visitation and funeral services will be held for the officers on the same day at Cameron High School.