60s to rain and snow chances

MADISON (WKOW) - Wednesday will bring the warmest air of the year so far, with forecast highs in the 60s across southern Wisconsin!
Winds will pick up this afternoon, coming from the south, gusts up to 30 mph possible. This will lead to a quick rise in temperatures, with some in the 50s before or shortly after Noon and the 60s majority of the afternoon.
Partly to mostly sunny skies are ahead, dry conditions.
The overnight forecast low is 43 degrees for Madison. Which, is one degree less than what the normal high is for this time of year.
Mild temperatures stay through St. Patrick's Day. Although, the sky conditions will begin to change with mostly cloudy skies and a light, spotty rain shower or drizzle possible. Majority of the day will be dry.
Late Thursday overnight into Friday, precipitation chances will increase.
A range of precipitation types is likely, from rain to a wintry mix to straight snow through Friday across the region. While confidence in precipitation arriving to southern WI is increasing, there are still some questions that need more clarification. The line of who sees rain/snow is still blurry, along with the exact accumulations.
Stay with us as the system moves closer in the coming days, which will bring more details to light.