A beautiful Weekend before a big warm up!

MADISON (WKOW) - Fishing opener and Mother's Day look all but perfect before next weeks big warm up.
Expect a chilly night with lows dropping into the low 40s with clear skies.
Mid to upper 60s and full sunshine Saturday with increasing clouds Sunday and a breeze returning. Highs will be back in the mid 60s. A couple of showers or t-showers are possible Sunday evening and overnight along a warm front causing temps to soar next week.
The warmest temps of the year next workweek with highs soaring to the upper 70s to mid 80s with a slight chance for storms every day.