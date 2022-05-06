 Skip to main content
A beautiful Weekend before a big warm up!

  • Updated
Weather headlines

MADISON (WKOW) - Fishing opener and Mother's Day look all but perfect before next weeks big warm up. 

Expect a chilly night with lows dropping into the low 40s with clear skies.

Mid to upper 60s and full sunshine Saturday with increasing clouds Sunday and a breeze returning. Highs will be back in the mid 60s. A couple of showers or t-showers are possible Sunday evening and overnight along a warm front causing temps to soar next week.

The warmest temps of the year next workweek with highs soaring to the upper 70s to mid 80s with a slight chance for storms every day.

