A mild, cloudy weekend with storm chances

MADISON (WKOW) - Most woke up to rather mild temperatures Saturday morning due to the cloudy skies from overnight.
Cloudy conditions continue Saturday, with highs only expected to rise into the low-to-mid 70s across the region.
While the first half of Saturday will be dry, it's a different story for the second half of the day. Shower and storm chances increase starting this afternoon and into the evening. The NW portions could see the rain starting shortly after Noon, with peak time from around 4 p.m. to 7-8 p.m.
Widespread rain is more likely compared to storm chances, opposite of Friday.
Any storms that form are expected to stay below strong and severe limits.
Drier air moves in overnight into Sunday morning, decreasing rain chances. Although, a few to isolated showers are possible throughout the morning with chances becoming more limited throughout the morning.
The second half of Sunday is expected to be dry, mostly cloudy.
Warmer temperatures are likely on Sunday, with highs expected to rise near average values around the upper 70s.
Heat and humidity rise, especially through the first half of the work week.
Highs are expected to reach the 90s multiple days next week.