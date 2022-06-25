A wet Saturday, much drier Sunday

MADISON (WKOW) - Rain and a few storms have moved into the region, with more on the way coming from the southwest.
Grab the rain gear Saturday, it's going to be a wet one.
The first half of the day is more wet than the second, with light to heavy showers at times possible for the region. Rain and a few embedded storms will move from west to east throughout the morning.
Drier conditions will hit by the afternoon for some, starting west first.
Another round of a few storms is possible this evening, with the chance diminishing at night and skies becoming dry before midnight.
Temperatures stay within the 70s for most on Saturday.
Breezy conditions stick around Saturday and Sunday, with a cooler wind taking place Sunday bringing down highs to the mid-70s for most.
A drier, sunnier day is expected Sunday.
Nice weather continues Monday and for the first half of the work week. Shower and storm chances return by the end of the work week.