A windy, messy Wednesday

MADISON (WKOW) - The warmest night of the year is expected into Wednesday morning with temperatures starting off in the 40s.
Wednesday highs could range from low-to-high 40s across S. WI. Warmer values to the S/SE near the IL state line.
A winter storm watch is in effect for areas just south of Wisconsin including the Chicago area.
Rain will develop Wednesday afternoon and evening changing over to a light mix into Thursday morning.
The main bulk of snow is expected to miss us Thursday afternoon.