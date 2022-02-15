 Skip to main content
A windy, messy Wednesday

11:00 AM Weather Forecast for February 15

MADISON (WKOW) - The warmest night of the year is expected into Wednesday morning with temperatures starting off in the 40s. 

Wednesday highs could range from low-to-high 40s across S. WI. Warmer values to the S/SE near the IL state line.

A winter storm watch is in effect for areas just south of Wisconsin including the Chicago area. 

Rain will develop Wednesday afternoon and evening changing over to a light mix into Thursday morning.  

The main bulk of snow is expected to miss us Thursday afternoon. 

