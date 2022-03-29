Active weather develops later today

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - After a couple of sunny and dry days, clouds move back in ahead of a storm system impacting us through midweek.
Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies today and turning breezy with a wind from the southeast gusting up to 30 mph. Despite highs around 40°, chills will stay in the low 30s. A few showers will develop around and after the evening commute with rain coverage turning more widespread overnight with even a few rumbles of thunder possible.
As the low pressure system passes into Wisconsin with a warm front ahead of it, temps will briefly climb Wednesday to the upper 50s with more scattered rain and t-showers with a half inch to an inch and a half totals. On the back side of the system Wednesday night, temps will drop low enough to cause rain to turn to snow. Light snow chances continue through at least Thursday morning with highs in the upper 30s and up to an inch possible, mainly north and west.
Friday looks nice with mostly sunny skies in the mid 40s. A change to the weekend forecast, Saturday may be damp with a rain/snow mix developing with temps in the mid 40s. Around 50° on Sunday with more light rain possible Sunday night.