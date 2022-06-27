MADISON (WKOW) - Another beautiful day Monday, very similar to Sunday!
Monday brings sunny skies, dry skies, with highs in the mid-70s for most. NW winds continue, lighter than Sunday though, speeds around 5-10 mph.
Majority of Tuesday will be dry with mostly to partly sunny skies. Shower and storm chances are on the rise for areas mainly north, Tuesday evening. Storms will move southward, bringing a few possibly to the region overnight.
Part of the region is under a low level 1 out of 5, 'marginal' severe risk Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Severe threat is mainly for strong winds.
Wednesday brings dry, sunny conditions back.
Highs are on the rise Wednesday into Thursday, with values increasing into the mid-upper 80s.
Heat and humidity build back in, leading to another storm chance Thursday night into Friday. Friday morning and into half of the day, showers and storms are likely... leading into a beautiful and dry holiday weekend.