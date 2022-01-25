Arctic air is here, even colder air on the way

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - A strong arctic high pressure is nearby and is expected to bring the coldest air of the winter season thus far to southern Wisconsin.
Another Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for all of southern Wisconsin, it goes into effect starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday and goes until Noon Wednesday.
Tuesday morning brought bitter cold temperatures.
Wind chills remain below or near zero until Thursday late-morning, early afternoon for most across the region.
Values will range from -15 to -5 Tuesday, with lows and wind chills plummeting overnight into Wednesday morning. Actual air temps are expected to be near 15 below for the low, with wind chill values near 30 below Wednesday morning.
Wind chills will range from -30 to near 0 Wednesday.
Thursday brings milder conditions, with wind chill values staying above zero majority of the day and returning to the mid-to-upper teens.
The week ahead remains mostly dry. Flurries to very, very light spotty snow is possible Thursday but looking less likely.
The weekend will be milder, highs in the 20s with times of sun and clouds.