...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON
CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of 15 below
to 25 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Arctic front to bring big drop in temperatures

MADISON (WKOW) - A strong arctic front is expected to pull through this evening into tonight, bringing much cooler air and a big drop in temperatures.

On the backside of the front will be breezy northwest winds. 

Temperatures will start to fall quickly Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. By the time most wake Wednesday, temperatures will range from low teens to single digits falling until mid-late morning. 

Wednesday will be very cold, with even colder times ahead.

High temperatures on Thursday are expected to be in single digits. Thursday night into Friday is expected to bring the coldest air, with temperatures likely dipping sub-zero around -5 to -10 degrees.

Wind chill values will be even lower, near advisory criteria until the weekend.

Dry weather continues this week, until Saturday bringing the next shot at light snow. Another clipper system is expected to trek through Wisconsin. The exact location of the system is hard to pin point at this point, being it is still fairly far out. As of right now, this looks to be a quick moving system bringing little to no accumulation for the region.

A better chance of snow arrives early next week.

