Beautiful Father's Day with heat by Monday

Father's Day looks absolutely perfect! Highs will jump into the 80s today warming about 5-10 degrees from Saturday
Expect lots of sunshine and a light Breezy out of the SW at 5-10 mph.
The warm up is on Monday and Tuesday with highs back in the low to mid 90s. Heat indices will push 100 degrees by Tuesday afternoon.
I'm not seeing a lot of rain chances this week as it looks mainly dry. A few pop up storms will be possible on Tuesday and Friday with a better chance Friday night into Saturday morning.