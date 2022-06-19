 Skip to main content
Beautiful Father's Day with heat by Monday

  • Updated

Father's Day looks absolutely perfect! Highs will jump into the 80s today warming about 5-10 degrees from Saturday 

Expect lots of sunshine and a light Breezy out of the SW at 5-10 mph. 

The warm up is on Monday and Tuesday with highs back in the low to mid 90s. Heat indices will push 100 degrees by Tuesday afternoon. 

I'm not seeing a lot of rain chances this week as it looks mainly dry. A few pop up storms will be possible on Tuesday and Friday with a better chance Friday night into Saturday morning. 

