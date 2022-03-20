BEAUTIFUL first day of Spring!

MADISON (WKOW) - Spring begins Sunday, the new season will officially start at 10:33 a.m.
A beautiful day is ahead, dry with sunny skies.
Highs in the upper 50s/60s are likely across the region. Calm to light winds coming from the W/SW. Values will be well above average.
Monday remains warm, highs likely in the mid-60s but not as sunny. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected, with a chance of rain/mix mainly areas north of Dane County throughout the morning at times. Spotty, light isolated chances.
Chances for rain and mix/snow increase Tuesday and Wednesday. While precipitation is expected to be mainly light and off an on, chances of seeing wet conditions are fairly high both days.
During this time, temperatures will likely drop to the 40s/30s for some.
Thursday morning could still bring a chance for a mix as the system exits.
Otherwise, Friday into the weekend looks to be dry and sunny once again with milder conditions. Highs warming back into the 50s.