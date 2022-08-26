Beautiful weather takes over

Fog has once again settled in across parts of Southern WI Friday morning. It seems to be patchy and should mix out by around 8 AM.
Much drier air has moved in with a light north wind overnight. Highs will only make it to 78 degrees with sunny skies and light winds.
A small area of rain will try to make it in from the west Friday night into Saturday morning. This should weaken but a few sprinkles will be possible to start off Saturday, mainly west of Madison. Besides this small area of rain Saturday looks like another good day with highs near 80 and partly sunny skies.
Storms become more likely as we move into Sunday and again Sunday night. I don't expect a wash out but it will be much warmer and humid with hit or miss storms through Monday.