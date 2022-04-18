Big temperature increase ahead

MADISON (WKOW) - After a chilly start to the work week, temperatures are on the rise, gradual rise through midweek with a major rise over the weekend.
High temps were around the upper 30s Monday, with breezy NW winds.
Another round of snow moves in this evening, coming from the NW to the SE corner of the region. This is the final round of snow with this system, expected to bring a chance of visibility issues more than accumulations.
Snow showers becoming light, very spotty and ending overnight.
Drier weather returns Tuesday, along with mostly sunny skies. Highs will likely rise into the upper 40s, still below the average.
Highs in the 50s return Wednesday, 60s through the end of the work week.
The next chance of rain hits Wednesday, with chances increasing through the day likely arriving by the evening becoming widespread at night. Another rain chance hits Friday into Saturday. Showers and storms are possible.
Highs on Saturday could sky rocket into the mid-70s across the region.