Bitter cold continues, parts of S. WI issued Wind Chill Advisory

MADISON (WKOW) - The arctic air has arrived and it's just getting settled in, with more frigid air expected to invade and drop temps even lower.
A northwest wind continues to pull in bitter temperatures.
Lows the next two nights are expected to be subzero, with highs on Thursday likely in single digits near 7 degrees. Therefore, wind chill values well below zero and staying under zero for the next couple of days.
A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for Dane County and counties to the west of Dane starting at Midnight until Noon Thursday. Values between -15 and -25 are possible. It is advised people wear multiple layers and note that frostbite is possible in 30 minutes if skin is exposed.
While it will be frigid, it will be dry with sunny to mostly sunny skies.
Saturday is the first day where improvement is noticed, wind chill values will rise above zero during the day. Possibly returning back to double digits.
Light snow showers are possible Saturday and Sunday during the morning/daytime, bringing little accumulation to the region. Anywhere from a dusting to a little over an inch looks to fall by the time the weekend ends.
Another chance of snow returns Monday. This system looks to bring a bit more than what falls over the weekend, as of now, although it is still early.