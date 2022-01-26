Bitter cold Wednesday, milder Thursday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Many across southern WI hit the coldest temp of the winter season so far Wednesday morning with values ranging from -15 to -30.
While air temps will rise above 0, it will still remain very cold.
Wind chills Wednesday will remain below 0 for the day. Thursday is when wind chills will rise above 0, rising up to the mid-upper teens during the afternoon.
Breezy south/southwest winds Wednesday help bring in the milder air.
Another system pulls through Thursday, bringing a flurry chance. On the backside, comes another hit of cold air Friday morning with wind chills once again falling well below 0, values low as -20 in some areas.
Sunday is when milder air returns again, above 0 wind chill values in the morning and throughout the day.
Dry conditions remain in place majority of the 7-day.
The next shot of rain/snow/mix looks to be next Tuesday, for now.