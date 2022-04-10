Breezy, mild Sunday to active weather ahead

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Sunday starts off quiet with some sunshine, temperatures quickly rising to above average values likely by late afternoon.
Winds increase, becoming breezy by mid-late morning and staying that way all day long. SE winds around 10-20 mph, gusts up to 30 mph are possible.
Breezy conditions pull in warmer air, most reaching 50 degrees by Noon.
Sunday will be warmer than Saturday, with highs ranging from a mid-upper 50 to even a low 60 possible for some in the region. Mainly for those S/SW of Madison. Chances to reach 60 continue for multiple days this week.
A spotty, isolated rain shower is possible from 8-11 p.m. with clearing taking place bringing mainly dry, quiet conditions Monday, the last for a little while.
A warm front will bring rain and storm chances, scattered showers starting Tuesday afternoon becoming widespread at times. A 'marginal' risk is in place for all of S. WI with the very SW under a 'slight' risk. A lower end threat on the threshold, but this could change in the coming days. As of right now, there's the potential for all modes of severe weather.
The chance of strong to potentially severe storms continue Wednesday.
The cold front will likely pass later Wednesday into Thursday, bringing windy conditions and cooler air leading to the potential for a mix as the system exits sometime on Thursday.
Dry weather returns Friday.