Breezy weekend ahead with a big temp change

MADISON (WKOW) - Another cold day is expected Saturday, with highs in the upper teens/low 20s across southern Wisconsin.

Breezy northwesterly winds are likely at times, gusts up to 30 mph.

A mostly sunny, dry day and all around weekend is expected.

Winds will switch from the N/NW to the S/SW Saturday into Sunday, ramping up overnight into Sunday with windy conditions almost all day. Much warmer air will be pulled in, bringing a massive temperature change Saturday to Sunday.

Highs in the mid-upper 40s are expected across S. WI Sunday. Some, especially areas S/SE, could even reach 50 degrees.

A low pressure moving across WI on Sunday will push a dry, cold front through. A wintry mix/snow possibility arrives for the start of the work week, bringing potentially tricky travel Monday and Tuesday.

Sleet, freezing rain, and snow are a possibility these days. Although, the exact track is uncertain, it will likely impact some to most.

Another shot at snow arrives Thursday into Friday.

