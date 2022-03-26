Brighter, cold weekend ahead

MADISON (WKOW) - Dry conditions make up most of the weekend, yet cold conditions.
Windy NW winds continue Saturday, with gusts up to 30 mph.
Highs will likely be within the mid-30 range. Wind chills ranging from the teens majority of the morning to the low-mid 20s this afternoon.
Sunny skies for some! Decreasing clouds throughout the day, with the western and central parts of the state seeing most of the sunshine. Although, all of us will see the sun on Sunday with mostly sunny to straight sunny conditions.
Temperatures will be similar Sunday, in the mid-30s.
Another breezy day at times on Sunday, NW/N winds around 10-15 mph.
Tuesday evening through Thursday night looks to bring very wet conditions. Chances of rain/mix/snow make up majority of these days.