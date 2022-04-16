Chilly Easter ahead

MADISON (WKOW) - Bundle up Easter morning with lows in the 20s during the Easter egg hunt!
Expect sunshine during the morning hours on Sunday with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs will only make it into the low 40s.
A quick moving clipper system will hit late Sunday into Monday morning. Models suggest this will be mainly wet snow with some rain mixing in. Accumulations Monday will stay less than half an inch.
Temperatures will stay in the 40s once again Monday and Tuesday with highs back into the 60s with sunshine on Thursday