 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Chilly Easter, rain and snow through Monday

MADISON (WKOW) - Cooler conditions continue Easter Sunday with highs once again only rising to the mid-40s for most across southern Wisconsin.

Sunny skies to start with increasing clouds throughout the day.

Temperatures rising into the 40s by the afternoon, feeling like mid-upper 30s.

While the day part will remain quiet and dry, rain and snow chances increase Sunday night into Monday. Rain likely arrives to our western viewers around 9 p.m., becoming scattered to widespread mix/snow overnight into early Monday.

Snow showers become scattered to few late-morning, with a chance of returning spotty light rain/mix Monday afternoon into the evening.

Light accumulations expected, with higher odds of accumulation on grassy or elevated surfaces. Less than 1" for most, either none to a couple tenths to half an inch possible with higher amounts to the east.

Temperatures rise through the work week, with the 50s returning by mid-week. Highs in the 60s and even 70s possible for the end of the week into the weekend. 

Rain chances return Wednesday, likely late-afternoon or evening. Friday and Saturday also have the possibility of rain, although this could change. 

Tags

Recommended for you