Chilly Easter, rain and snow through Monday

MADISON (WKOW) - Cooler conditions continue Easter Sunday with highs once again only rising to the mid-40s for most across southern Wisconsin.
Sunny skies to start with increasing clouds throughout the day.
Temperatures rising into the 40s by the afternoon, feeling like mid-upper 30s.
While the day part will remain quiet and dry, rain and snow chances increase Sunday night into Monday. Rain likely arrives to our western viewers around 9 p.m., becoming scattered to widespread mix/snow overnight into early Monday.
Snow showers become scattered to few late-morning, with a chance of returning spotty light rain/mix Monday afternoon into the evening.
Light accumulations expected, with higher odds of accumulation on grassy or elevated surfaces. Less than 1" for most, either none to a couple tenths to half an inch possible with higher amounts to the east.
Temperatures rise through the work week, with the 50s returning by mid-week. Highs in the 60s and even 70s possible for the end of the week into the weekend.
Rain chances return Wednesday, likely late-afternoon or evening. Friday and Saturday also have the possibility of rain, although this could change.