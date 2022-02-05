Chilly Saturday, warmer air ahead

MADISON (WKOW) - A cold Saturday is ahead of us, bundle up!
Highs in the low 20s are likely. Wind chill values will range from sub-zero to single digits will be the case. Winds will become breezy, from the south and southwest with gusts up to 30 mph.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected Saturday. Flurries are possible Sunday, otherwise a mainly dry weekend.
Warmer air hits Sunday, highs in the low 30s expected.
Even warmer temperatures are likely mid work week. Highs in the mid-upper 30s are likely Tuesday into Wednesday. Even 'average' or typical highs are expected to round out the week.
As for precipitation, a mix is possible Wednesday. A light snow shower or mix on Thursday, overnight into Friday light snow showers there is a chance.