Chilly with wet days on the way

MADISON (WKOW) - Monday brings the driest weather for the days ahead, chilly conditions yet sunny conditions continue for the rest of the day.
Highs will range majority of the time in the 40s this week.
Although, Wednesday will bring the highest value with forecast highs in the upper 50s... it will likely be the wettest on the 7-day.
An increase in rain/snow showers continue each day ahead through Thursday.
Tuesday evening into the night brings the first round of rain showers across southern Wisconsin. An increase of rain showers into Wednesday, with a few rumbles of thunder are possible. General thunderstorms are possible, anything likely under severe limits.
As colder air gets ushered in Thursday, the chance of rain switches to a possibility of mix/snow showers as well. Likely no accumulations.
Dry weather returns Friday, and for the weekend.
Highs continue to be under average majority of the days ahead. Average is around 50 degrees for this time of year.