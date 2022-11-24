Cloudy with a few rain showers for Thanksgiving

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Happy Thanksgiving! Clouds have returned for Thursday ahead of a slight chance for a few spot rain showers closer to lunchtime. Any rain showers that fall will be brief and light, and all of them will move off to our east as we near sunset. Temperatures will warm into the middle to upper 40s this afternoon.
Overnight, we'll cool to near 30 degrees as clouds decrease into tomorrow morning. Friday will feature a lot of sunshine with temperatures warming into the 40s again. Saturday should get into the 50s.
Late Saturday night into Sunday is when we track our next chance for wintry weather. A rain/snow mix is possible during this time, before we are expected to dry out by Sunday afternoon. Another wintry mix is possible by Tuesday, and this system could drop temperatures below average for the last day of November.