 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cold air moves in behind the snow

  • Updated

Snow continues to fall across southern Wisconsin (for most) ending mid-late morning, with most dry by Noon on Monday.

MADISON (WKOW) - The snow has wrapped up and now the cool air moves in. 

Most places saw a fresh 3-5 inches of snow this morning. With fresh snow and clearing skies a cool night is expected. Lows will drop into the middle teens so watch out for any re-freezing on the side roads. 

Highs Tuesday should make it back into the 40s which will melt most of the snow. 

We are watching the potential of another snow chance Thursday night into Friday. The best chance at this point is SE Wisconsin and northern IL. 

MADISON (WKOW) - Snow continues to fall across southern Wisconsin (for most) ending mid-late morning, with most dry by Noon on Monday.

Tags

Recommended for you