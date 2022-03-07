Cold air moves in behind the snow

MADISON (WKOW) - The snow has wrapped up and now the cool air moves in.
Most places saw a fresh 3-5 inches of snow this morning. With fresh snow and clearing skies a cool night is expected. Lows will drop into the middle teens so watch out for any re-freezing on the side roads.
Highs Tuesday should make it back into the 40s which will melt most of the snow.
We are watching the potential of another snow chance Thursday night into Friday. The best chance at this point is SE Wisconsin and northern IL.