Cold, cold cold but sunny!

MADISON (WKOW) - Another cold one today, but sunnier!
All in southern WI woke up with temperatures below freezing, some with single-digit wind chill values. Winter gear is needed today!
N/NW continue, not as breezy as Saturday but gusts up to 20 mph at times.
Monday will be mostly sunny again, a tad warmer with highs in the upper 30s/low 40s across the region.
A series of rain/mix/snow showers is possible starting Thursday evening.
Thursday evening into Friday early morning the chances continue with some full-wet days throughout the stretch. Similar to what was experienced last week. Grab the rain gear for the week ahead and keep it close by!
Temperatures will range in the 40s most of the week, mainly below average.