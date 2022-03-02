Colder air moves in for a bit, storms possible this weekend

MADISON (WKOW) - After another warm day with highs in the 40s for most, above average for all, cold air starts to move in.
A cold front comes through, dropping lows to the teens overnight.
The cold air will be felt by all Thursday, with highs no longer in the 40s, more like the low 30s across southern Wisconsin for majority.
Warmer air starts to build back in by Friday, with highs returning to the upper 30s and low 40s, with a mix starting to enter the region.
Much warmer air hits by Saturday, likely getting us to the warmest of the year so far with forecast highs in the mid-50s. Showers and storms are possible Saturday overnight into Sunday.
As of now, thunder is possible during the afternoon and evening as the system continues to pass through the area.
Widespread showers and storms are possible as the system treks eastward.
The very SW is under a threat for severe weather at this point, with gusty strong winds being the main concern.
