Colder, snow chances starting Thursday

MADISON (WKOW) - Wednesday brings much colder air, with single-digit temperatures arriving overnight and highs in the upper-teens for most.
Sunny, dry skies all day though. Dry until Thursday, with the next shot at snow.
Cold weather continues into Thursday, with overnight temps likely dropping as low as high single-digit values and high temps ranging near mid-20s.
Snow likely begins Thursday afternoon into evening, starting earlier for the eastern side of the viewing area spreading to south central and the western side into Thursday evening.
Snow will become even lighter, turning to flurries for most by Friday Daybreak.
Forecast totals will likely range between 2-4" of snow, with higher amounts 3-5" to the southeast.
Snow end fairly early Friday, with a dry and quiet weather pattern setting up just in time for the weekend. Sunny to partly sunny skies makeup Saturday into Sunday, with milder weather.
Highs in the mid-30s trend over the weekend into the start of the work week.
Even a high in the low 40s is possible by next Tuesday.