 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Continued cold through the weekend.

MADISON (WKOW) - A brisk north wind will continue on Sunday, holding temperatures well below average.

A strong NW wind continued today, with gusts up to 30 mph.

A lack of sunshine, along with this cold wind, held temperatures in the 20s and wind chills in the teens. It was a winter coat day!

The clouds started to break up during the afternoon. This clearing trend will continue into the night. This will set the scene for a mostly sunny Sunday. Despite the return of sunshine, temperatures will remain well below average with a high only around 30 degrees. Brisk winds will keep wind chills mainly in the teens.

Monday should be a pleasant day despite chilly temperatures. Sunshine and light winds will give us our most comfortable day since earlier last week.

Tuesday afternoon through Friday a strong storm system will slowly make its way over the nation's midsection, bringing with it plenty of rain, possibly a few storms, and perhaps a little snow. Most of the rain is expected from Tuesday night through Thursday, when one to two inches are possible.

Dry conditions make up most of the weekend, yet cold conditions. 

Tags

Recommended for you