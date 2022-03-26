Continued cold through the weekend.

MADISON (WKOW) - A brisk north wind will continue on Sunday, holding temperatures well below average.
A strong NW wind continued today, with gusts up to 30 mph.
A lack of sunshine, along with this cold wind, held temperatures in the 20s and wind chills in the teens. It was a winter coat day!
The clouds started to break up during the afternoon. This clearing trend will continue into the night. This will set the scene for a mostly sunny Sunday. Despite the return of sunshine, temperatures will remain well below average with a high only around 30 degrees. Brisk winds will keep wind chills mainly in the teens.
Monday should be a pleasant day despite chilly temperatures. Sunshine and light winds will give us our most comfortable day since earlier last week.
Tuesday afternoon through Friday a strong storm system will slowly make its way over the nation's midsection, bringing with it plenty of rain, possibly a few storms, and perhaps a little snow. Most of the rain is expected from Tuesday night through Thursday, when one to two inches are possible.