Cool weather continues

MADISON (WKOW) - Another cooler day is ahead, with highs expected to be below average again on this Sunday.
Values are expected to hit the low 60s, about 10 degrees under typical numbers.
Sunshine will return, starting out with blue skies throughout the morning. Clouds will filter in throughout the day, remaining mainly partly sunny.
Winds will start to pick up, with a bit of a breezy afternoon.
Cooler than average highs continue throughout the work week. Highs are expected to range in low-to-mid 60s.
Rain chances return Monday night and continue throughout Thursday. The wettest day likely Tuesday, with a few showers possible as well on Wednesday and Thursday. A nice day on Friday.