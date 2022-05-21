Cooler, scattered rain for some

MADISON (WKOW) - Cooler air has filtered in for the weekend and will be staying through majority of next week.
Highs in the upper 50s are expected Saturday, low 60s on Sunday.
While Saturday starts off dry and with a bit of sunshine, clouds will gradually filter back in becoming mostly cloudy by mid-late morning. Scattered rain chances increase throughout the day, with some seeing a showers as early as late-morning and continuing through the evening.
Showers are expected to hit the region of Fond du lac to Lone Rock and areas to the south of this line.
Sunday will bring the return of a fully dry day, with some sunshine.
Temperatures throughout the week will stay below average, with highs expected to range from the low-to-mid 60s most days.
Rain chances pick-up mid-week with showers possible Tuesday - Thursday.