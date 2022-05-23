Cooler trend, with an increase in rain chances

MADISON (WKOW) - The cooler trend of high temperatures continues throughout majority of the work work.
Highs will range in the low-to-mid 60s most of the week.
Rain chances increase into mid-week with a rainy day likely on Wednesday.
Chances start to return Tuesday evening, mainly for areas SW and S of Dane County for the evening and overnight time frame. Wednesday brings on-and-off rain chances, don't forget the rain gear!
Temperatures start to rise into the weekend.
Highs will gradually return to more typical values for this time of year over the holiday weekend with numbers in the low 70s to 80s.
Storm chances also return over Memorial Day weekend.