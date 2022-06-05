Cooler, wet week ahead at times

MADISON (WKOW) - Rain chances continue for Sunday, although not everyone will see the rain but everyone will see the cloudy skies.
Overcast conditions are expected again.
Rain chances continue during the day, but mainly for our most northern counties.
Dry conditions will make up most of the day until late this evening, mainly tonight when showers filter back in. A storm or two is possible overnight, staying below severe limits with just a few rumbles of thunder possible.
Don't forget the rain gear for Monday!
Scattered showers are likely Monday, on-and-off rain chances.
Cooler than average temperatures are expected all week long with highs ranging from the 60s to low 70s.