Dodging precipitation chances this week

MADISON (WKOW) - Most of the upcoming week looks to stay dry, but a few weather systems will pass very close by and provide slight chances for precipitation at times.
Morning fog will inhibit sunshine to begin Sunday, but we should see partly sunny skies this afternoon as we warm into the lower 30s. Overnight. we'll drop into the lower 20s before warming a bit more into Monday and Tuesday with a little sunshine.
By Tuesday, we'll be tracking a small weather system that wants to bring snow to parts of northeast Wisconsin, but there is a slight chance it could clip some of our areas. Late Wednesday night, we'll be tracking a larger low pressure system. However, models right now want to keep it to our south and east. As we all know, weather can change, and it all depends on the track of both of those systems. Stay updated with the forecast through the week.