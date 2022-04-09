Drier, milder weather for the weekend

MADISON (WKOW) - The weekend brings drier conditions, and milder conditions for all in southern Wisconsin.
Mostly sunny skies are expected Saturday, with sunnier conditions west.
Highs are expected to rise back to the upper 40s, with a possible low 50 for some. Most reaching 40 degrees around Noon.
Northwest winds switch to a south/southwest flow into Sunday. Breezy conditions are expected by Sunday afternoon, with gusts up to 30 mph, pulling in warmer air helping temperatures rise to 'average' or a little above.
Highs typically are at mid-50s this time of year, which is expected Sunday.
Dry weather continues into Sunday, but clouds will start to filter back in throughout the day bringing mostly sunny skies to mostly cloudy by mid-day.
The work week brings rain and thunderstorm chances.
A slow-moving low pressure system is expected to bring days of rain, especially through mid-work week. As of now, rain chances look to increase and look most confident on Tuesday afternoon/evening overnight becoming widespread through Wednesday.
A few storms are possible, for now looking to stay under severe limits. Be sure to keep up-to-date with the forecast as this could change.
Wednesday night into Thursday brings cooler air, therefore a chance for some to see more of a mix versus straight rain as the system exits.
You'll want to keep the rain gear handy again this week!