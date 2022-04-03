Drier, warmer but more mix chances ahead

MADISON (WKOW) - Sunday will be a bit warmer, and certainly drier compared to Saturday across southern Wisconsin.
Partly sunny skies to start with increasing cloud cover.
Cloudy conditions by this evening, along with increasing precipitation chances. Rain showers spreading eastward, overnight switching to a mix/light snow chance into Monday morning. A wet start to Monday with clearing.
Temps stay below average majority of the week, the best chance of getting into the 50s is Wednesday.
Although, rain is likely Wednesday.
A wet week ahead with rain/snow/mix chances almost every day. Not all day everyday, but chances either in the morning or evening majority of the week.
A dry weekend ahead, Saturday looks to be mostly sunny and warmer.