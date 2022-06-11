Dry and pleasant on Sunday

MADISON (WKOW) - Scattered showers and storms will diminish through the night. This will set the scene for a dry and pleasant Sunday.
Mostly cloudy skies were accompanied by scattered showers and storms during the afternoon. Temperatures have been around 70 degrees.
Drier air moves in overnight, decreasing rain chances.
Sunday is expected to be dry, partly sunny, and mild with highs in the mid 70s.
Heat and humidity rise, especially through the first half of the work week. This warmer and more humid air will be unstable on Monday, bringing the possibility of some scattered strong storms.
Highs are expected to reach the mid 90s Tuesday with a heat index in the low to mid 100s!