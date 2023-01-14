Dry and warmer weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - The sun is going to try to peek out today as temperatures warm through the weekend.
Temperatures will warm into the 30s this afternoon with partly to mostly cloudy skies before we drop into the upper 20s overnight. Winds will pick up late tonight and into Sunday, gusting up to 30 mph out of the south. Tomorrow will see high temperatures in the lower 40s ahead of our next weather system.
After midnight into early Monday morning, rain will infiltrate most of southern Wisconsin. Areas further north could begin with a brief and light wintry mix, but the main precipitation type will be rain through Tuesday morning. A light and brief wintry mix is again possible early on Tuesday before we dry out and stay that way through late Wednesday.
By Wednesday night, we'll be tracking another weather system, and this one may take a track that would be favorable for us to see a better chance for snow through Friday morning. We'll keep you updated as this gets closer.