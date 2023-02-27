Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Rain comes to an end Monday afternoon, but we'll only stay dry for 24 hours before our next chance for precipitation into Tuesday evening.
Rainfall totals from Monday have most areas in southern Wisconsin sitting in the 1-2" range. Flood watches are in effect for the Sugar River near Brodhead and the Pecatonica River near Blanchardville because of the excessive rainfall and melting snow/ice. This will crest late Tuesday ahead of our next chance for precipitation.
Tuesday night will feature a chance for a light wintry mix that could linger into early Wednesday. Snowfall totals for this event look bleak--up to an inch of snow is possible, and most of this system will stay to our north. A few flurries/sprinkles are also possible Wednesday night and again Friday night into Saturday, but nothing looks significant at this time. We'll be in the 40s to end February and begin March, but temperatures will drop into the 30s by the end of this week.