Dry, mild weekend ahead!

MADISON (WKOW) - While Saturday may start off a little chilly for some, temperatures will rise into the 50s this morning and 60s this afternoon.
Fully, sunny skies are expected Saturday!
Sunday brings increasing cloud cover with similar temperatures to Saturday, highs in the mid-60s are expected for Mother's Day.
While Sunday will be mainly dry, a shower or two can't be ruled out. Especially for areas north of Madison, mainly.
WARM weather hits next week, the warmest so far this year.
Breezy conditions from mainly a southerly direction will take place, bringing temperatures into the 80s for highs. This also comes with storm chances almost daily, but mainly during the night into overnight hours and spotty.